Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$2.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.93 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.83-2.11 EPS.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.91. The company had a trading volume of 144,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 64.47%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 447,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 370,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 284,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

