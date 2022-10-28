The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Stephens

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG traded up $3.87 on Friday, hitting $90.38. 7,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,131.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,980. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

