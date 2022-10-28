The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Stephens

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSGGet Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG traded up $3.87 on Friday, hitting $90.38. 7,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,131.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,980. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

