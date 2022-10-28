Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.20 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $619.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,569. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $478.31 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $532.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 142.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $260,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

