Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 47.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.97.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

