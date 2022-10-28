Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,377,000 after acquiring an additional 68,956 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 120,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in Southern by 77.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 136,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

