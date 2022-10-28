Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 174,203 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 238,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 42,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter valued at $2,942,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

THCPW stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

