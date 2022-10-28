Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.58. 9,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 172,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Tian Ruixiang Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

