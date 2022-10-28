Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) was down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Tofutti Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

