Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) was down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Tofutti Brands Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.11 and a beta of 1.41.
Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.25%.
Tofutti Brands Company Profile
Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tofutti Brands (TOFB)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.