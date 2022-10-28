Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Down 27.6% in October

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,800 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 673,900 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Price Performance

NASDAQ TOPS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Top Ships

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

