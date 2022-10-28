Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,719,800 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the September 30th total of 1,834,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.5 days.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

TRAUF traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. Transurban Group has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.64.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Transurban Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.