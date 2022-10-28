Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$12.85 million and a PE ratio of 0.04.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C$6.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$106.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

