UMA Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. UMA has a total market cap of $152.99 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00010740 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,356.04 or 0.30739713 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011998 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.