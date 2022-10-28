United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Board of Directors Initiates Share Repurchase Program

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE:URI traded up $11.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.59. The stock had a trading volume of 758,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.45.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

