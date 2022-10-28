United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $320.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

URI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.45.

United Rentals Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:URI traded up $9.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.70. 35,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,284. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.48 and a 200 day moving average of $289.64. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

