V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of V.F. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

VFC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,859. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. V.F. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $78.91.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

