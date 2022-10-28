Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the September 30th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VLEEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valeo from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Valeo from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valeo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

VLEEY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 59,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. Valeo has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

