Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 677,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 812.8 days.

Vantage Towers Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of VTWRF stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.33. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTWRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vantage Towers from €27.00 ($27.55) to €26.50 ($27.04) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vantage Towers from €35.50 ($36.22) to €34.00 ($34.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.