Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.11% of Thor Industries worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 52.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 97.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 60.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:THO traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,681. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

