Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock traded up $2.66 on Friday, hitting $174.75. The company had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,663. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $141.80 and a twelve month high of $336.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.29 and a 200-day moving average of $184.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.78.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The closed-end fund reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $199.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.87 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 27.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

