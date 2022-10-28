Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Update

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vossloh Stock Performance
VOSSF remained flat at $54.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29. Vossloh has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $54.31.
Vossloh Company Profile
