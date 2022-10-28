Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $35.67 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

