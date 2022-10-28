WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Short Interest Update

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WCF Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

WCFB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.75. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. WCF Bancorp has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $8.74.

Get WCF Bancorp alerts:

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; consumer and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes and safe bonds; order checks; and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.