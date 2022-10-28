WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Short Interest Update

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WCF Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %
WCFB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.75. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. WCF Bancorp has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $8.74.
WCF Bancorp Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WCF Bancorp (WCFB)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.