WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0740 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $55.04 million and $682,134.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00033084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00021468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00266099 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001269 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003757 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004929 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00018876 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

