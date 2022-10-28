Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.61-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wingstop also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.61-1.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.06.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.75. 847,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,429. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.56. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $178.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.15.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Wingstop by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

