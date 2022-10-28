Yacktman Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 142.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 291,426 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 676.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 73,916 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 73.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 343.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after buying an additional 13,994,065 shares during the period. 8.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Price Performance

ABEV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.91. 921,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,085,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

