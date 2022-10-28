ZClassic Hits Market Cap of $298,651.87 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $298,651.87 and approximately $17.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00260368 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00087871 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00065633 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

