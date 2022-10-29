10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCXA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 19,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,907. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Institutional Trading of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,734,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,463,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

