27,652 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 0.9 %

ZIM opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.16 by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 143.68% and a net margin of 45.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 82.32%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 36.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. TheStreet lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

