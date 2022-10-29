5,269 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Argus lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE EMR opened at $87.40 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.