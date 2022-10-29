5,269 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,880,000 after purchasing an additional 244,779 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

