5,552 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,512,000 after acquiring an additional 193,277 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $5,883,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 33.2% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 361,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 90,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $42.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.99.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

