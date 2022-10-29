A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69, Briefing.com reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of AOS traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.38. 1,063,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,167. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 45.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.