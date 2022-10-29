AAX Token (AAB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.77 Million

AAX Token (AAB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One AAX Token token can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00004294 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $44.77 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.65 or 0.31954817 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012480 BTC.

AAX Token Token Profile

AAX Token was first traded on March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @aaxexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/aaxexchange.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform.More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

