Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GoHealth by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in GoHealth by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 199,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $158.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

GoHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.