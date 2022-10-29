Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,800 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the September 30th total of 235,600 shares. Currently, 20.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Aditxt

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aditxt stock. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,521 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Aditxt worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Aditxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Aditxt Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ADTX opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. Aditxt has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $136.00.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($6.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($12.00). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aditxt will post -12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

