Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Short Interest Down 27.3% in October

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Merger Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 1,103.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 562,796 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 338.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 438,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 339,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Merger Partners alerts:

Advanced Merger Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Advanced Merger Partners stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.93. 501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,323. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. Advanced Merger Partners has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.19.

Advanced Merger Partners Company Profile

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Merger Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Merger Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.