Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 11,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 958,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $981.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,104.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,539,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 251,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,592,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 771,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Stories

