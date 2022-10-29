Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Announces Earnings Results

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.17. 2,005,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,591. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after buying an additional 1,417,607 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,490,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,316,000 after buying an additional 536,696 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,565,000 after buying an additional 527,472 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,319,000 after purchasing an additional 424,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

