Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $45.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,607 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,490,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,316,000 after purchasing an additional 536,696 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,565,000 after purchasing an additional 527,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,319,000 after purchasing an additional 424,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

