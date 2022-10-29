Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Trading 100.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 100.7% against the US dollar. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and $17,879.00 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aidi Finance (BSC) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s genesis date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidi Finance (BSC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidi Finance (BSC) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.