Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,742,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the September 30th total of 1,289,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 967.8 days.

Aker BP ASA Stock Performance

Aker BP ASA stock remained flat at $33.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Aker BP ASA from 475.00 to 465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aker BP ASA from 438.00 to 437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $451.00.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

