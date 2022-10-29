Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $97.93 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $97.93 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001626 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00088392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00025667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007165 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,290,512,234 coins and its circulating supply is 7,061,995,970 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

