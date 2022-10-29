Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Announces Earnings Results

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Allegion updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.40-$5.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.50 EPS.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.19. The company had a trading volume of 860,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,989. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. Allegion has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $137.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.12.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Allegion

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 16.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Allegion by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Allegion by 15.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

