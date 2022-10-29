Alpha Finance Lab Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $118.20 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.53 or 0.01479118 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005488 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00019689 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00043349 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.66 or 0.01859687 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

