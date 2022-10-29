Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.82-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Amedisys stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 769,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $86.89 and a 52-week high of $188.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

