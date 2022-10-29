Amerisur Resources (OTCMKTS:ASUXF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Amerisur Resources plc (OTCMKTS:ASUXF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,500% from the average session volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Amerisur Resources Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.
About Amerisur Resources
Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.
