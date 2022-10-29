Analyzing Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) and Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) and Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Olympic Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Olympic Steel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenwave Technology Solutions and Olympic Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Olympic Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenwave Technology Solutions and Olympic Steel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwave Technology Solutions $8.10 million 1.81 -$1.63 million N/A N/A Olympic Steel $2.31 billion 0.13 $121.05 million $12.52 2.16

Olympic Steel has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwave Technology Solutions and Olympic Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwave Technology Solutions N/A -159.52% -90.81% Olympic Steel 5.35% 34.19% 14.80%

Volatility and Risk

Greenwave Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olympic Steel has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Olympic Steel beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Empire Services, Inc., operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc. It is involved in the purchasing and selling processed and unprocessed scrap metals to steel mills and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as MassRoots, Inc and changed its name to Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. in October 2021. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc. engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment consists of processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheet and coil products, flat bar products, and fabricated parts. The Tubular and Pipe Products segment covers metal tubing, pipes, bars, valves, and fittings and fabricated pressure parts. The company was founded by Sol Siegal and Sam Sigel in 1954 and is headquartered in Highland Hills, OH.

