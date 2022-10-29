Analyzing Senseonics (SENS) & Its Competitors

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Senseonics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Senseonics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics’ peers have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Senseonics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics Competitors 94 652 1411 21 2.62

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 22.71%. Given Senseonics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Senseonics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Senseonics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $13.68 million -$302.47 million 5.71 Senseonics Competitors $2.89 billion $516.56 million -17.07

Senseonics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics 2,317.41% -132.13% 88.83% Senseonics Competitors 216.81% -20.10% 11.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Senseonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Senseonics peers beat Senseonics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Senseonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.