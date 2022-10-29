Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,276 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,503 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

Walt Disney stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average of $106.39. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

