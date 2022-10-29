Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Trading Down 2.9%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2022

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGSGet Rating) shares dropped 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Approximately 59,333,181 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 40,594,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Angus Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £48.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Forrest sold 6,500,000 shares of Angus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total value of £130,000 ($157,080.72).

Angus Energy Company Profile

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It holds 80% interests in the Brockham oil field covering 8.9 km2 and the Lidsey oil field covering 5.3 km2 located in Weald Basin; 51% interests in the Saltfleetby gas field covering 91.8 km2 located in Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe field covering 154 km2 located in Weald Basin, as well as 12.5% interests in the A24 Prospect.

